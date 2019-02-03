Congress to flag false promises of BJP leaders

Amit Agnihotri By

NEW DELHI: The Congress is planning to flag unfulfilled promises of prominent BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh during Rahul Gandhi’s Amethi poll campaign titled ‘truth vs falsehood’. Sources said it is being done with the help of short video clips showing how BJP leaders such as Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Santosh Gangwar, Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, made big promises but did nothing.

These clips, dubbed as “Hamara Rahul, Hamara Gaurav”, will be shown to voters to help them make an informed decision. Sources said Rajnath Singh had claimed that he will turn his assembly constituency Haidergarh (2000) into another Amethi, but did nothing. Even as the UP chief minister he could sanction only a degree college in the area.

Similarly, Adityanath, who won several terms as Gorakhpur MP, did nothing to open or sustain over 40 factories started by former CM and Congress leader Veer Bahadur Singh. He recently announced several projects in Amethi, which the Congress claimed were re-launch of UPA schemes.

As Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani — who lost to Rahul from Amethi in 2014 and will contest again — has not sanctioned any project in the area, aid the sources. No development has taken place in Bareilly despite Gangwar getting five terms as MP.“Their (BJP) leaders make tall promises. They have done nothing in their areas,” said a senior Congress leader.