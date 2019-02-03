Home The Sunday Standard

Congress to lodge FIRs on Priyanka Gandhi insults

Miffed with a social media campaign against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who recently joined active politics, the Congress will file FIRs in Delhi and other state capitals on Monday.

Published: 03rd February 2019

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi with students in New Delhi | PTI

NEW DELHI: Miffed with a social media campaign against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who recently joined active politics, the Congress will file FIRs in Delhi and other state capitals on Monday. Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev said: “One of the reasons why few women join politics is that they are not treated well. I am saddened that Priyanka Gandhi has been targeted. Since she has become general secretary, many BJP leaders have made such comments and it has saddened me.”

The attacks on Priyanka started after she was made AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh (East).While Dev will file the FIR in Delhi, the state units will do the same in respective capitals.
“I will lodge an FIR in Delhi against this malicious campaign,” Dev said. She expressed hope that police will register FIRs and act against those behind this campaign.

“A derogatory thread on #PriyankaGandhi’s physical appearance is there on social media. To counter this, Mahila Congress has decided to file FIRs on February 4,” Mahila Congress tweeted.

What the BJP said against Priyanka 

Senior BJP leader Vinod Narain Jha had said Priyanka Gandhi had no other quality than being beautiful and beauty does not garner votes. Kailash Vijayvargiya had said Congress had brought chocolate faces... as it lacked good leaders. BJP MLA Surendra Singh had compared Rahul to Ravana and Priyanka Gandhi to Surpanakha 

