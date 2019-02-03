Court extends ED custody of Khaitan

NEW DELHI: Lawyer Gautam Khaitan, an accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, will remain in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for six more days in connection with a case of alleged possession of black money and money laundering, a Delhi court ruled on Saturday.Special Judge Arvind Kumar again remanded Khaitan in custody of the Enforcement Directorate, which had arrested him on January 25 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Khaitan is already being prosecuted in a case related to AgustaWestland in which he was granted bail.

The court directed the ED to provide Khaitan medical care after he complained of poor sleep. The agency said that there was “material evidence and reasons to believe” that the accused had committed the offence of money laundering.

“The accused is in possession of the proceeds of crime generated as a result of the wilful attempt to evade tax. The accused has intentionally and deliberately been involved in projecting the proceeds of crime as untainted.The agency said the custody was required to identify the entire trail of the persons who have received proceeds of crime.

ED opposes middleman Saxena’s plea

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday opposed the petition of Rajeev Saxena, a Dubai-based businessman wanted in the VVIP chopper case, seeking to meet his lawyer in private, saying it may hamper the probe. The ED made the submission in response to the plea moved by Saxena, who is in the agency’s custody. Saxena’s counsel had sought access to him without the presence of ED officials.