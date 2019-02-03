Home The Sunday Standard

Court extends ED custody of Khaitan

Khaitan is already being prosecuted in a case related to AgustaWestland in which he was granted bail.

Published: 03rd February 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI:  Lawyer Gautam Khaitan, an accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, will remain in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for six more days in connection with a case of alleged possession of black money and money laundering, a Delhi court ruled on Saturday.Special Judge Arvind Kumar again remanded Khaitan in custody of the Enforcement Directorate, which had arrested him on January 25 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Khaitan is already being prosecuted in a case related to AgustaWestland in which he was granted bail.
The court directed the ED to provide Khaitan medical care after he complained of poor sleep. The agency said that there was “material evidence and reasons to believe” that the accused had committed the offence of money laundering.

“The accused is in possession of the proceeds of crime generated as a result of the wilful attempt to evade tax. The accused has intentionally and deliberately been involved in projecting the proceeds of crime as untainted.The agency said the custody was required to identify the entire trail of the persons who have received proceeds of crime.

ED opposes middleman Saxena’s plea

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday opposed the petition of Rajeev Saxena, a Dubai-based businessman wanted in the VVIP chopper case, seeking to meet his lawyer in private, saying it may hamper the probe. The ED made the submission in response to the plea moved by Saxena, who is in the agency’s custody. Saxena’s counsel had sought access to him without the presence of ED officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp