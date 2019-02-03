Elgaar Parishad case: Teltumbde free after Pune police faux pas

MUMBAI: In a major setback to Pune Police on Saturday, the special Unlawful Activity Prevention Act (UAPA) court in Pune released activist Dr Anand Teltumbde, terming his arrest earlier as ‘illegal’ in light of a Supreme Court order barring his arrest till February 11. The court of special judge K D Vadane had, on Friday, rejected Teltumbde’s bail plea in the Elgaar Parishad case, while stating that the police have evidence against him to prove his links with the banned CPI-Maoist. Teltumbde, 68, a professor at the Goa Institute of Management, was arrested at the Mumbai airport after he arrived from Kerala.

Judge Vadane said the apex court, while rejecting Teltumbde’s plea seeking to quash the FIR against him earlier, had given him protection from arrest till February 11 so that he could approach the “competent authority” for appropriate legal relief, while rejecting prosecution lawyer Ujjwala Pawar’s argument that the four-week protection granted by the SC was “extinguished” the day Teltumbde moved the court seeking anticipatory bail.

Following Teltumbde’s arrest, his lawyer Rohan Nahar again moved the Pune court. Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar was also present in the court. “The entire police exercise of arresting my client is illegal,” Nahar said.Investigating officer ACP Shivaji Pawar, however, downplayed the order. “There is difference in interpretation of the SC order. We shall move the High Court against his release,” Pawar said.