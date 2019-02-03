Home The Sunday Standard

Elgaar Parishad case: Teltumbde free after Pune police faux pas

Following Teltumbde’s arrest, his lawyer Rohan Nahar again moved the Pune court.

Published: 03rd February 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

For representational purposes

MUMBAI:  In a major setback to Pune Police on Saturday, the special Unlawful Activity Prevention Act (UAPA) court in Pune released activist Dr Anand Teltumbde, terming his arrest earlier as ‘illegal’ in light of a Supreme Court order barring his arrest till February 11. The court of special judge K D Vadane had, on Friday, rejected Teltumbde’s bail plea in the Elgaar Parishad case, while stating that the police have evidence against him to prove his links with the banned CPI-Maoist. Teltumbde, 68, a professor at the Goa Institute of Management, was arrested at the Mumbai airport after he arrived from Kerala.

Judge Vadane said the apex court, while rejecting Teltumbde’s plea seeking to quash the FIR against him earlier, had given him protection from arrest till February 11 so that he could approach the “competent authority” for appropriate legal relief, while rejecting prosecution lawyer Ujjwala Pawar’s argument that the four-week protection granted by the SC  was “extinguished” the day Teltumbde moved the court seeking anticipatory bail.

Following Teltumbde’s arrest, his lawyer Rohan Nahar again moved the Pune court. Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar was also present in the court. “The entire police exercise of arresting my client is illegal,” Nahar said.Investigating officer ACP Shivaji Pawar, however, downplayed the order. “There is difference in interpretation of the SC order. We shall move the High Court against his release,” Pawar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp