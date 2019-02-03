Farewell to arms?

Fayaz Wani By

After the stick, the government is ready to dangle the carrot in Kashmir. While the number of locals joining militancy in the Valley has steadily increased over past two-and-a-half years, corresponding with the security forces intensifying their operations against terrorists, the governor’s administration in Jammu and Kashmir has prepared a new surrender policy for local militants.Official sources said the governor’s administration has drafted the new surrender policy for local militants, as well as those who had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in 1990s to receive arms training in Pakistan or Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), on the direction of Union Home Ministry.

The draft has been circulated among top police, army and intelligence officers for their feedback. The new policy, sources said, may be rolled out after the general election.Under the new policy, the government proposes to provide financial assistance to the surrendered militants, besides self-employment incentives under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and the Himayat schemes.Sources, said only those militants would be entitled for benefit whose names figure in Subsidiary Multi-Agency Centre, a centralised agency for security and intelligence inputs.

“A surrendered militant will be entitled to `5-6 lakh fixed deposit receipt (FDR) with a lock-in period of three to five years, and a monthly allowance of `5,000 during the lock-in period,” said a source.

After the lock-in period ends, the surrendered militant can withdraw the money if the CID gives him a ‘good behaviour’ certificate. “The militant can surrender only before divisional commissioners, district magistrates, top police officers and heads of operational units not below the rank of Commandant,” said the source. “He will also be provided accommodation in Srinagar or Jammu.”

The government plans to roll out the new surrender scheme despite the fact that such policies have failed to yield the desired results in the past. The first surrender policy was announced in 1997 and was later superseded by the ‘Rehabilitation Policy’ announced by then PDP-Congress government in 2004. Under that, every surrendered militant was entitled for `1.50 lakh FDR with a lock-in period of three years. He could withdraw the money after that period, subject to ‘good behaviour’ certificate by the CID. He was also entitled to a monthly stipend of `2,000 for three years after surrender.

According to police estimates, there are about 20,000 former militants in the Valley who had surrendered before the authorities. About 450 cases were received for availing benefit under the surrender policy. “But, only a few hundred cases were cleared by the state government,” said a source.In 2010, the Omar Abdullah-led NC government rolled out a policy for return of Kashmiri youths who had crossed over to PoK between January 1989 and December 2009 for arms training, but were willing to return and live a normal life.

Militants were required to surrender before designated authorities along with their weapons to be entitled to the benefits announced under different surrender policies

The surrender policy for PoK returnees, too, turned out to be a damp squib as only 377 people out of over 3,000 have returned along with their families since 2010. Most of them are not entitled to the benefits as they returned via Nepal and Bangladesh, which aren’t the approved routes under the policy.

Under the new policy, the routes approved for return from PoK are the same as in the 2010 policy — Wagah-Attari border; Salamabad (Uri-Kashmir); Chakkan-da-Bagh (Poonch, Jammu); and IGI Airport (Delhi).

While the NC and the Congress say the new policy should be based on the previous ones, the BJP is against incentivising surrender. NC leader and former MoS for Home, Nasir Aslam Wani, said the rehabilitation policy announced in 2010 was a success, but was discontinued by the NDA government at the Centre and the PDP-BJP government in the state. “It needs to be seen what new is offered now,” Wani said. State Congress vice-president Ghulam Nabi Monga said the new policy should be based on the ones offered in 2004 and 2010 as they made “a strong impact in reversing the tide of militancy”.

BJP spokesman Arun Gupta, however, said, “Anybody who has revolted against the country should be dealt with strictly as per the law. You cannot give concessions to such people. It is due to such policies that the situation has deteriorated to such an extent.”Former J&K Police chief Kuldip Khoda said a surrender policy in itself could not wean away militants and a multi-pronged action was needed to de-radicalise youth and society, if militancy was to be stilled.