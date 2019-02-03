Farmers seeking enhanced compensation for acquired land protest at Delhi’s doorstep

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of farmers seeking enhanced compensation for their land acquired before 2013 in Uttar Pradesh, staged a protest at Delhi-Noida border on Saturday but ended it after officials assured them that their concerns would be taken up with the state government.The farmers, numbering around 500 and hailing from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Aligarh and Meerut, were not allowed entry to central Delhi, after which they staged their protest at the Delhi-Noida-Direct flyway.

The protesters included a large number of women, many of them were had their hands tied with a piece of cloth in a symbolic gesture expressing helplessness.Senior officials from Gautam Buddh Nagar, including District Magistrate B N Singh and police chief Vaibhav Krishna, reached the site of the protest on Saturday morning to pacify the farmers, even as a large number of police personnel from UP and Delhi kept watch.The situation eased in the afternoon when the protestors agreed to a written assurance from the district administration.

“We have assured the farmers that their concerns would be taken up with authorities and the state government. They were satisfied with the assurance and the matter was resolved amicably,” the district magistrate told PTI.However, the farmers warned they would return if officials did not keep their word.

SSP Krishna said the situation at the flyway has normalised and there was no obstruction to traffic movement by late afternoon.