PHO King, a multi-cuisine restaurant with branches at saket and Hauz Khas, has announced its ‘Crazy Kings Festival’ for beer lovers. The restaurant will be serving handcrafted beer and dimsums every weekend, this month. You can now indulge your cravings with a variety of dimsums and get a Mad King handcrafted beer for free.

While enjoying the delights at the restaurant, you can relax to the soothing tunes of artists singing live and DJ performances every Saturday & Sunday evenings.