H&M India sees revenue growth slow, but crosses ₹1,000 cr mark 

One the world’s most well-known fast fashion retailers, Hennes and Mauritz’s (H&M) India business had a reason to cheer as the total revenues of H&M India recorded its first `1,000 crore plus figure for the year ended November 30, 2018, according to a statement from the company. The company’s revenues grew at 29 per cent year-on-year to `1,108.2 crore. While the growth is substantial, it is still much slower than the almost doubling of revenues it had posted the previous year, when revenues from India stood at `860 crore. H&M follows a December to November financial year.

The past financial year has seen the company rapidly expand its footprint in India, opening 12 new stores and taking the total number of outlets in the country to 39. The company has also ventured into the burgeoning e-commerce segment in India, in an attempt to reach a wider market in March 2018.

“It has been a challenging year for H&M group and the industry but after a difficult first half, there are signs the company’s transformation efforts are beginning to take effect. Improved collections generated better full-price sales and lower markdowns towards the end of the year...” Karl-Johan Persson, CEO, said in a statement.

H&M first entered the Indian market in 2015, with the launch of its first store in New Delhi,. At that time, it had said that it intends to open 50 stores in the country with investments of around `700 crore. The company, has expanded to all of the nation’s top metros, with a presence in several smaller towns too, like Raipur, Indore, and Coimbatore. It’s major products are women’s fashion wear, accessories, men’s clothing and kidswear.

As for its global performance, H&M posted a 5 per cent increase in net sales to 210,400 million Swedish kronor and its global online sales jumped 22 per cent during the year. The rapid growth of its online channel is a boost to the ongoing transition at the company, which is directing increased focus on activating online sales across major global markets.