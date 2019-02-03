It is time to indulge your loved ones

The season and the reason to celebrate love is here. Indulge your loved ones or pamper your senses with a unique gift set by Kama Ayurveda. India’s much loved luxury beauty has teamed with renowned Indian designer Manish Arora to present a Valentine special, Love is Love limited edition box available on Amazon.in.

The #LoveisLove campaign is an effort to combine their unique sensibilities in a cohesive way, bringing the best of fashion and beauty together. Two home grown brands with global appeal that are committed to their distinct philosophies, join hands to celebrate diversity.

The exciting edition presents the best of Indian heritage through a contemporary lens with Kama Ayurveda’s natural essence combined with Arora’s quirky and vivacious designs. The designer has worked with his signature aesthetics using the magic of pink and gold to design this unique gift box. The gift box is curated by the designer himself and offers Kama Ayurveda’s bestseller pure rose water re-designed in Arora’s exclusive packaging, along with an exquisite Manish Arora brooch. The handcrafted brooch displays intricate zardosi embroidery and is available in the shades of pink and blue.

Each box carries a personalised note from Arora and Kama Ayurveda, providing an insight into the vision behind the collaboration and thought behind Love is love. This specially curated gift box is Prime enabled for customers offering fast and efficient delivery across the country.The box is priced at `1,850 and is available on Amazon.in until February 24.