Narendra Modi taps Bengal vote bank, raps Mamata for extortion & violence

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday charged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with orchestrating violence against BJP cadre in Bengal even as Home Minister Rajnath Singh warned that those responsible for the death of over 100 of his partymen, would not go unaccounted for when the BJP forms a government in 2021.

Modi, fresh after presenting the Union budget, accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of showing no interest in development, saying, “it is known for extorting Triple T - ‘Trinamool Tolabaazi Tax from higher education aspirants.” Addressing rallies at Durgapur and North 24 Parganas, Modi said, “We approved `90,000 crore worth of infrastructure projects but the TMC did not implement them as it wanted a share of the malai (cream). Since the extortion syndicate found no malai, there was no development.”

At the rally at Thakurnagar, the bastion of Dalit reformist movement Matua Mahasangh, Modi promised more sops if the BJP is voted back to power. “Some three crore middle class youth will be benefited by the raise in tax exemption bar to `5 lakh. We will soon release the `2,000 portion of the `6,000 amount in Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna through which over 12 crore farmers will be benefited. This is just a trailer,” he added.

The Thakurnagar engagement was well crafted since it was preceded by a visit to the Matua matriarch Binapani Debi who commands the loyalty of some 30 lakh Matuas who migrated to India since 1955 and make for a solid chunk of voters capable of swinging results in at least five parliamentary segments in 24 Parganas.It is here the PM sought Mamata’s support for passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a deft political hand in reference to the Matuas, who will be benefited by the move.

Minor pandemonium at Thakurnagar rally

There was minor pandemonium at the Y-zone just in front of Modi’s dais in Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district due to which some women and children received minor injuries. Modi cut short his speech soon after. The incident occurred after some people pushed into the Y-zone from the massive crowd. Modi’s attempted in vain to pacify the restive crowd