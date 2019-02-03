NHRC seeks MP shelter abuse report

BHOPAL: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought from Madhya Pradesh government a detailed report of the alleged physical torture and sexual exploitation of minor girls at a government-funded shelter home for girls in Ratlam district.The NHRC issued a notice to the state’s chief secretary on Friday, calling for a detailed report within four weeks.

The latest case was reported from the Kundan Kuteer Balika Grih in Jaora town of Ratlam district. Four persons, among them a couple, have been arrested for allegedly physically torturing, molestation and sexual assault of the minor girls residing at the shelter.Shockingly, the prime accused among the four arrested persons is Rachna Bhartiya, who was also the chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Ratlam district. She was sacked after she was arrested along with her husband Omprakash Bhartiya and two aides Sandesh Jain and Dilip Bareiyya.

According to Ratlam district police superintendent Gaurav Tiwari, five minor girls (all inmates) fled the shelter home through the ventilator of the toilet on January 24, but were tracked in adjoining Mandsaur district 4-5 hours later. District collector Ruchika Chouhan ordered a magisterial probe into the episode by an SDM. Around nine girls alleged that they were regularly beaten up and not served proper food at the shelter home.

Further, a girl alleged that Omprakash molested her, while he also allegedly sexually assaulted a girl aged around seven years.“Based on the report submitted by the SDM, we’ve video-recorded the statements of all those girls who were physically tortured or sexually exploited... All 30 inmates have been shifted to the crisis center in Ratlam...” Tiwari said.

Third case so far

l In August 2018, a middle-aged man was arrested for allegedly raping and molesting deaf-mute girls at the private hostel

l A 70-year-old man was arrested for alleged sexual abuse and rape of inmates at an orphanage he ran