Home The Sunday Standard

NHRC seeks MP shelter abuse report

The latest case was reported from the Kundan Kuteer Balika Grih in Jaora town of Ratlam district.

Published: 03rd February 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Child abuse, Sexual abuse

For representational purposes

BHOPAL: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought from Madhya Pradesh government a detailed report of the alleged physical torture and sexual exploitation of minor girls at a government-funded shelter home for girls in Ratlam district.The NHRC issued a notice to the state’s chief secretary on Friday, calling for a detailed report within four weeks.

The latest case was reported from the Kundan Kuteer Balika Grih in Jaora town of Ratlam district. Four persons, among them a couple, have been arrested for allegedly physically torturing, molestation and sexual assault of the minor girls residing at the shelter.Shockingly, the prime accused among the four arrested persons is Rachna Bhartiya, who was also the chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Ratlam district. She was sacked after she was arrested along with her husband Omprakash Bhartiya and two aides Sandesh Jain and Dilip Bareiyya.

According to Ratlam district police superintendent Gaurav Tiwari, five minor girls (all inmates) fled the shelter home through the ventilator of the toilet on January 24, but were tracked in adjoining Mandsaur district 4-5 hours later. District collector Ruchika Chouhan ordered a magisterial probe into the episode by an SDM. Around nine girls alleged that they were regularly beaten up and not served proper food at the shelter home.

Further, a girl alleged that Omprakash molested her, while he also allegedly sexually assaulted a girl aged around seven years.“Based on the report submitted by the SDM, we’ve video-recorded the statements of all those girls who were physically tortured or sexually exploited... All 30 inmates have been shifted to the crisis center in Ratlam...” Tiwari said.

Third case so far
l    In August 2018, a middle-aged man was arrested for allegedly raping and molesting deaf-mute girls at the private hostel
l    A 70-year-old man was arrested for alleged sexual abuse and rape of inmates at an orphanage he ran

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp