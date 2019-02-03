Home The Sunday Standard

No money for metro Phase IV in budget; unfair, says AAP

Sisodia blames Centre's stepmotherly attitude towards AAP-ruled Delhi.

Published: 03rd February 2019 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party government said on Saturday that no money had been allocated towards Delhi Metro Phase IV in the Centre’s interim budget, which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia attributed to the “stepmotherly” attitude of the Central government towards Delhi.Slamming the Centre, Sisodia said that it was sad that there was no mention of Delhi Metro Phase IV in the budget, adding that Delhi contributed huge amounts to the Centre in terms of taxes, but got little in return.

“The Metro Phase IV project is important for Delhi. We did a detailed study of the project, in which we pointed out that `10,000 crore can be saved, despite being blamed by BJP leaders that we are not clearing the files. I felt very sad that the Central government had completely ignored Delhi in its budget. The Centre has forgotten about Metro Phase IV,” Sisodia said.“The Delhi government had committed to bear 50 per cent of the cost, yet the Central government wanted us to bear the running losses while the profit was to be shared between Delhi and the Central government”, Sisodia said.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish
Sisodiya addressing the media during a
press conference at his residence in New
Delhi on Saturday. | Naveen Kumar

“Considering the loss liability, we had even offered to take over the Metro operation,” he said.
The Centre runs the metro, decides the fares, and then “does ‘dadagiri”, Sisodia said. 

“The metro is not a luxury, it is a necessity, and we have been asking them to reduce fares. They did not, and it led to a fall in ridership... If you keep the current fares, how will the common man and people on the bottom rung in society afford it,” Sisodia asked.

The Delhi Metro Phase IV project became a bone of contention between the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government as the former did not give its final nod to the project even after giving in-principle approval to the same in February 2016.

The complaint
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said there was no mention of Delhi Metro Phase IV in the budget despite the fact that Delhi contributed huge amounts to the Centre in terms of taxes.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp