No money for metro Phase IV in budget; unfair, says AAP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party government said on Saturday that no money had been allocated towards Delhi Metro Phase IV in the Centre’s interim budget, which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia attributed to the “stepmotherly” attitude of the Central government towards Delhi.Slamming the Centre, Sisodia said that it was sad that there was no mention of Delhi Metro Phase IV in the budget, adding that Delhi contributed huge amounts to the Centre in terms of taxes, but got little in return.

“The Metro Phase IV project is important for Delhi. We did a detailed study of the project, in which we pointed out that `10,000 crore can be saved, despite being blamed by BJP leaders that we are not clearing the files. I felt very sad that the Central government had completely ignored Delhi in its budget. The Centre has forgotten about Metro Phase IV,” Sisodia said.“The Delhi government had committed to bear 50 per cent of the cost, yet the Central government wanted us to bear the running losses while the profit was to be shared between Delhi and the Central government”, Sisodia said.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish

Sisodiya addressing the media during a

press conference at his residence in New

Delhi on Saturday. | Naveen Kumar

“Considering the loss liability, we had even offered to take over the Metro operation,” he said.

The Centre runs the metro, decides the fares, and then “does ‘dadagiri”, Sisodia said.

“The metro is not a luxury, it is a necessity, and we have been asking them to reduce fares. They did not, and it led to a fall in ridership... If you keep the current fares, how will the common man and people on the bottom rung in society afford it,” Sisodia asked.

The Delhi Metro Phase IV project became a bone of contention between the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government as the former did not give its final nod to the project even after giving in-principle approval to the same in February 2016.

The complaint

