People still fondly recall work done by us, says Sheila

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress president Sheila Diskhit hosted a lunch for mediapersons on Saturday. The event also drew several senior party members, including former MPs, MLAs and even ministers. Former MP Mahabal Mishra, three working presidents Haroon Yusuf, Rajesh Lilothia and Devendra Yadav, media incharge Sharmistha Mukherjee and others were among those present at the luncheon meet.

Addressing a sizeable media contingent on the sidelines of the luncheon, the former chief minister said that the party would go it alone in all seven Lok Sabha seats in the forthcoming general elections and the candidates would be selected purely on the basis of their experience and winnability factor.

Not ruling out the possibility of handing fresh tickets to former MLAs and old timers, Dikshit said, “We will contest all seven seats separately. A lot of names are doing the rounds, but we need winnable candidates. There will be some old faces, some new ones and some former MLAs.”

She claimed that Delhi was witness to a “historic rule” under the Congress over 15 years and people still fondly recall the work done by her government. She accused the AAP government of “misleading” people on its performance and said she was hopeful that Delhi voters will give a befitting reply to the party in the general elections.She said, “The Congress has a good chance of faring well in Delhi.”

Getting poll-ready

