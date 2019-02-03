Home The Sunday Standard

Government may relax norms to offer more MBBS seats

 The  number of MBBS and PG medical seats on offer may see a dramatic rise starting this year. 

Published: 03rd February 2019

NEW DELHI:  The  number of MBBS and PG medical seats on offer may see a dramatic rise starting this year. Paving the way for this, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the medical education regulator have proposed to relax the norms to allow both government and private medical colleges in the country to increase the number of seats. 

The proposal seeks to allow existing medical colleges to increase seats and permit new colleges to get operational, even if they don’t meet all the infrastructure/faculty requirements.Officials in the Health Ministry explained that medical colleges in India need to conform to strict infrastructure and manpower guidelines of “Opening of a New or Higher Course of Study or Training and Increase of Admission Capacity in any Course of Study or Training Regulations, 2000” of the Indian Medical Council Act.

However, the Medical Council of India-Board of Governors has proposed that medical colleges which have applied for increased seat intake and starting operations can be given green signals to at least some seats even if they fail to build infrastructure facilities and meet faculty ratio norms, a senior official told this newspaper.

“For instance, if a medical college with 50 MBBS seats on offer wants to add 50 more seats, we want to let it increase 30 seats if it does not fulfil criteria for total 100 MBBS seats. This middle ground option is not there in the rules now but we are trying to introduce that,” he said.After the Medical Council push, the Central government is now considering a proposal to amend the rules. Officials said if the regulations are amended, 5,000-6,000 more seats could be added to medical colleges. 

India yet to meet WHO standards

India offers 55,000 MBBS and 30,000 PG seats every year and has less than one doctor per thousand people. After the Medical Council push, the government is now considering a proposal to amend the rules. Officials said if the regulations are amended, 5,000-6,000 more seats could be added 

