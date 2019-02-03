Robert Vadra granted interim bail in money laundering case filed by ED

NEW DELHI: A city court on Saturday granted interim bail till February 16 to businessman Robert Vadra in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).Special judge Arvind Kumar also directed Vadra to appear before the ED on February 6 and cooperate in the investigation. “I am granting him interim bail. Let him come and join the probe,” the judge said.

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a property in London — at 12, Bryanston Square — worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.During the hearing, special public prosecutor DP Singh and advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for the ED, opposed Vadra’s anticipatory bail claiming he received kickbacks in a petroleum deal in 2009.

The agency said it had received information about various new properties in London belonging to Vadra, including two houses worth 5 and 4 million dollars each, as well as 6 other flats and more properties. “We just want him to come and inform about his properties,” Rana said.Senior advocate KTS Tulsi, appearing for Vadra, told the court that his client was out of the country for his mother’s treatment and assured the court that he will come and join probe.

In his anticipatory bail plea, Vadra said that he was being subjected to “unwarranted, unjustified and malicious criminal prosecution which on the face of it is completely politically motivated and is being carried out for reasons other than those prescribed under law”.The plea said that the petitioner’s office was raided by the ED on December 7, 2018 and therefore, he seriously apprehends that his liberty may be curtailed by the central investigating agency.With agency inputs