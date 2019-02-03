Samosa originated in Middle-East

If a national poll would be conducted to name the most popular snack of the country pan India I am sure our humble Samosa would win by huge margins. Accepted and loved by all, be it a school going kid, a college youngster, a working corporate or the retired senior citizen. For me it’s a great example of how well we Indians accept a foreigner in our culture and make it our own.

If we go back to the birth of Samosa we would discover that it has its roots somewhere in Middle East & Central Asia. Its first reference is found in a 9th century poem by Persian poet Ishaaq al Mawsili. It travelled to India with the traders around 13th or 14th century and found space in the poem by Amir Khusro, the famous sufi poet. Dedicating a couplet to samosa he wrote “Samosa kyun na khaya? Joota kyun na pehna? Talaa na tha.” (Why wasn’t the samosa eaten? Why wasn’t the shoe worn? The samosa wasn’t fried, the shoe didn’t have a sole).

Osama jalali

Food Historian

and writer

Even the medieval traveler Ibn Batuta recalls Samosa being served as the third course at the royal court of Muhammad bin Tughlaq before the pulao. But surprisingly the Samosa which finds its reference with much glory in history was a non vegetarian appetizer. Stuffed with minced meat, nuts and some spices, it was favourite amongst the royal classes.

Later the poor man changed it’s stuffing mainly with potato and enjoyed it as his favorite snack. In a way Samosa was a common dish which was enjoyed by the nobles and got a mass approval by the common man. Today every few kilometers one can find a variant of Samosa with a slight twist in the name as well as the stuffing which goes inside.

The most common filling in north is of mashed boiled potatoes mixed with green peas, onions, green chilies, ginger and spices. When it travels to east it’s called as Singhara in local language and has a stuffing where the potatoes are not boiled but cooked and cut into small dices and are mixed with other spices, including peanuts.Down south or in Andhra region its shape is much flatter and it is stuffed with local spices, sometimes even fish or red meat. Once made popular by the English man now its exported back in ready to eat versions. But nothing beats a bite of golden crisp Samosa paired with piping hot Chai on a cozy winter evening.