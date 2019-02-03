‘Surrender policies must look to integrate renouncers and their families into society’

Ramananda Sengupta By

Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, a highly decorated officer, has commanded an Army Corps in Kashmir. An expert in J&K affairs, he talks on why surrender policies in the past failed and what needs to be done.

J&K has had many official policies for surrender of militants from time to time. These have primarily revolved around monetary compensation based upon proof that the individual is a registered terrorist.

This is a very awkward thing, because it means there has to be crime in your name and you have to be in the police records. You have to come with a surrender weapon. This was the policy, and in those days, some `1,50,000 was the compensation to be given.

This had the potential to become an industry. Because in Kashmir, you could import a pistol from Muzaffarabad (PoK) for `5,000. Someone could just walk across the LoC, exfiltrate and infiltrate back with a pistol. The cost of an AK-47 sometime back was just `10,000-`15,000. I learnt that it almost did become an industry.

In 2003, when I was commanding the brigade at Uri, a number of so-called terrorists wanted to come and surrender. They were mostly people wanting to make a quick buck. Where there were genuine cases, it took three or four years to process the compensation. It had to be paid into a fixed deposit account and certified by a person known to the State and so on.

This became a long-drawn process. As a result, people lost interest — firstly, because there were stringent regulations over who was entitled to such ompensation; secondly, because the money did not reach their bank accounts... so, it died a natural death.

Then, there was some policy about people who had gone across the LoC and hadn’t been able to come back. They were not really terrorists. There were many who said they had been misled into going across to Pakistan or PoK.

The problem was that in such cases, you can’t be certain as to whether a person…is a genuine case of someone who went across by mistake or is a sleeper agent of the ISI. So, again it became a very complex policy… and ran itself dry. I believe there are more than 10,000 surrendered terrorists in Kashmir today… But most of them never got what they were promised.

There also used to be a system called the hazri system, which means they had to report every three days at a particular Army camp or a police station… Over a period of time, this became defunct because it’s difficult to implement such policies, though they are important for security. The danger of surrendered terrorists is that they have been once people who had picked up a weapon, had gone across, or had been sponsored by the ISI here… and they could yet be on the ISI rolls.

It’s very nice to have a surrender policy. But unless it is thought through, unless you see the complete implications of it, there is no point because it gets discredited. And later you lose control over the very people who surrendered.

A surrender policy must never end with the man coming and giving up his weapon and then you telling him bye-bye. It must end with the integration of the individual and his family back into society. Only then can you be sure that now finally this person has given up his weapon. That, unfortunately in our case, has never been followed. That’s why such policies in the past failed.