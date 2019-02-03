Tips to keep your energy levels high as cold winds blow

With the winters refusing to leave your doorstep, and wedding season on in full swing, it is time to look for ways in which you can remain yourself energised and enjoy the weddings to the fullest. Here we tell you some of the ways you can keep yourself full of vitality: Start your day right: Devote sometime to exercise, even if it is just 10 minutes, in the morning. You can go for a run, brisk walk or do aerobic exercises at your home. It will pep up your mood. If nothing, just turn your party songs on and move your body. “The idea is to move each and every part of your body so as to shake it out of slumber,” says Delhi-based physician Dr Aditya Jayaraman.

Fuel yourself: Have a balanced diet. This will help maintain your blood sugar levels. Low level of blood sugar and muscle glycogen suppresses the immune system, making you more susceptible to infections. Moreover, protein intake is linked to the body’s ability to excite orexin cells, which boosts energy levels.

Have plenty of fruits and vegetables as these are good sources of fiber, micronutrients and antioxidants. The market these days is full of oranges, grapes, strawberries, kiwi and guavas, and all these are good sources of Vitamin C.

“Further, increase the intake of zinc and selenium which are important for ensuring a robust immune system. For this include meat, fish, eggs, nuts like almonds in your diet. Almonds are rich in protein, vitamin E, antioxidants, dietary fiber, riboflavin, phosphorus, magnesium, copper, protein, manganese, and calcium. Almonds not only help you keep a check on your weight but also are beneficial for your heart health” says Delhi based Nutritionist Ritika Samaddar.

