Vortex of visual visionaries at India Art Fair 2019

Penetrative self-realisations, whimsical idealisation or profound interiorisation, the India Art Fair 2019 has brought many visual stimulations. Scurrying between the many mounted frames, comprehending the countless inspirations that run through each work as an invisible line of continuity, we found ourselves dissolved into this infinitely tantalising world of creative musings. In this compendium from the fair, we bring you the highlights of this year’s modern and contemporary artistic landscape.

Shalina Vichitra

In front of a thousand white flags, you’ll see the petite Shalina Vichitra standing silently looking at her work being scrutinised. The installation is a metaphor of indigenous resistance to Chinese control over Tibet. “Since 2000, I’ve placing white flags on high peaks that I climb on my treks. With time they whiter away. To me, it’s like giving back to the universe that has given us so much,” she says.

Nimesh Patel

Heavy machinery replete industrial visual mounted on the wall of Rukshaan Art gives the impression of a capitalist viewpoint but artist Nimesh Patel draws away from the obvious illustrating a diametrically unrelated narrative that dwells on continuity. It’s called Gab di ke Goosa for no obvious reason besides being a sweet utterance by his little daughter describing her journey back home from school. “Like my working process, the subject of my work is about endlessness,” he says.

Gallerie Ganesha

The galleries work stands out as particularly interesting in the way each artist displays their connection to past traditions. Appropriately titled Traditions in Transition, each work speaks to the urban audience with its rich folk and tribal-inspired vocabulary. Jaysree Burman, Laxma Goud, Maya Burman, Nayana Kanodia are some of the artists displayed.

Ravikumar Kashi

Sitting silently at his moderately sized Gallery Sumukha stall, he reaches out with a meek smile of welcome as he sees us showing interest. Then, Ravikumar Kashi comes to life as he begins explaining his work titled, White Residue, a series of white relief drawings. “This is a result of my exploration in tactility of handmade paper. Once I’ve made the cast cotton rag pulp, and have stained it with tea, I use ink to draw non-related drawings on it. It’s my way of sparking curiosity,” he says.

Dhananjay Singh

It’s how the tree of life balances the forces of nature, that provoked artist Dhananjay Singh to explore the cycle of his existence. Self-awareness in this regard is a prerequisite, he says. “I am fully aware of my journey from an unseen sperm to a fetus in the womb to grow into this visual, chaotic world. I acknowledge that I am part of another and I exist in others even after I lose my body, thus is born this body of work called You are Within Me,” he says. His works are part of Art Pilgrim.

Sneha Sheth

Showcasing for the first time at Art Alive Gallery, self-taught artist Sneha Sheth showcases Expressions in Thread, a collection of storytelling in textile art. “Many of my motifs are picked up from Indian art such as pichwai, miniature paintings, inlay works. These are hand embroidered showing just how talented the Indian craft aesthetic is,” she says.