Vote for AAP, take revenge on BJP, Kejriwal tells voters

The construction of a drainage network in 38 unauthorised colonies, at a cost of `101 crore, is expected to be completed in December this year, a few months before Assembly polls in 2020.

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: File / EPS)

NEW DELHI:  Appealing to people to vote for his party in the upcoming general elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked voters to “take revenge” on the Bharatiya Janata Party.“Take revenge by voting the BJP out from all the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, vote for Aam Aadmi Party, don’t spare the BJP. Remember, they stopped CCTVs, mohalla clinics and all the other files related to development of Delhi,” Kejriwal said while inaugurating development works in Badarpur area of Delhi.

The construction of a drainage network in 38 unauthorised colonies, at a cost of `101 crore, is expected to be completed in December this year, a few months before Assembly polls in 2020. But before that there will be the general elections, with all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi held by the BJP. For Kejriwal, the poll is a battle of prestige, and AAP is committing all available resources to win all the parliamentary seats.

Citing badminton player Jwala Gutta, who spoke out on Twitter about her name missing from the voters’ list during the recently held Telangana Assembly polls, Kejriwal said, “In Delhi, 30 lakh votes have been removed. The BJP is against Poorvanchalis. Remember what happened under BJP rule in Mumbai and Gujarat. The BJP is using the same tactics in the national capital”.  

The chief minister, in his public interactions, has been raising the issues of alleged removal of names from the voters’ list on the basis of caste, and the Centre creating hurdles for the AAP government in carrying out developmental works.

