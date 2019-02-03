Waterbird numbers rise; fewer species found

SHAGUN KAPIL By

NEW DELHI: A census on waterbird species on the river Yamuna has found that while the number of species has decreased to 30 from last year’s 32, there has been an increase in the population of waterbirds.On the occasion of World Wetland Day on Saturday, experts pointed out that important wetlands like the Yamuna, which used to provide a good aquatic habitat for thousands of waterbirds, had turned into polluted drains or streams and there was an urgent need to conserve them.

As per Asian Waterbird Census (AWC)-2019, the largest international volunteer-based waterbird census in Asia which records the status of important wetland habitats and waterbird diversity, on Yamuna (Wazirabad Barrage to Nizamuddin Bridge), at least 1,267 such birds were recorded.

This is a substantial increase from 594 in 2018. The number of species has decreased from 32 to 30, of which 13 were resident species and 17 were migratory species, including two species classified as threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.The census was carried out simultaneously in 27 countries.In Delhi-NCR, the survey covered seven wetlands—Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Surajpur Wetland, Najafgarh Jheel and drain, River Yamuna, Sanjay Lake, National Zoological Park, and Sultanpur National Park.