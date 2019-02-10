A unique style story for the today’s women

Indo-Western clothes brand for women Be Indi has come up with its SS19 collection. The collection draws its inspiration from femininity and free spirit of the modern woman and is created using light, summer-friendly fabrics. It is a perfect blend of traditional designs in contemporary styles! The collection comprises five sub-brands viz Jhalak, Midas Touch, Broken Line, Preppy Floral and Weaves of Peace. Jhalak has mirror work from Kutch while Midas Touch indulges in dramatic silhouettes that have been expertly crafted with gold detailing.