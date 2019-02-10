Home The Sunday Standard

A unique style story for the today’s women

Indo-Western clothes brand for women Be Indi has come up with its SS19 collection.

Published: 10th February 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Indo-Western clothes brand for women Be Indi has come up with its SS19 collection. The collection draws its inspiration from femininity and free spirit of the modern woman and is created using light, summer-friendly fabrics. It is a perfect blend of traditional designs in contemporary styles! The collection comprises five sub-brands viz Jhalak, Midas Touch, Broken Line, Preppy Floral and Weaves of Peace. Jhalak has mirror work from Kutch while Midas Touch indulges in dramatic silhouettes that have been expertly crafted with gold detailing.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp