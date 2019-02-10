Home The Sunday Standard

‘Art speaks a universal language that brings people together’

The Singapore Tourism Board, in collaboration with the St+art India Foundation, is launching a special project titled Singapore Weekender as part of the St+art Delhi 2019.

An art work by Yep yew Chong (above) and Facade by Brandon Tay (below).

The Singapore Tourism Board, in collaboration with the St+art India Foundation, is launching a special project titled Singapore Weekender as part of the St+art Delhi 2019. Visitors to Singapore Weekender will be able to experience unique and innovative art expressions at three different zones viz The Lodhi Art District featuring the Singapore Lane, F(r)iction at KONA, Jor Bagh and antiSocial at Hauz Khas Delhi.
The Lodhi Art District will feature a special Singapore Lane, wherein seven Singapore artists will be part of the transformation of walls between Khanna market and Meherchand Market into a public art gallery of wall murals. We spoke to a visiting Singaporean multimedia artist Brandon Tay. Tay has created an art piece called Façade, an interactive real-time installation for the Singapore Weekender.

This is your first visit to India, what are you looking forward to?
Yes this is my first visit to India and I’m so glad it is for an occasion like the Singapore Weekender. I’ve read and seen a lot about India, I am looking forward to sampling the local food, meeting with various people and experiencing the rich culture of Delhi.

How do you go about a particular work?
As an artist, the place that you are in and the people who are around you has a huge influence on your work. In my case  Singapore, which is a country of people who are extremely passionate about what they do, right from sports to technology, inspires me when I begin conceptualizing my work. If you go into specifics, I have two overarching themes — time and motion, which I try and explore and subvert in all my work. I explore these themes with elements of juxtaposition — combining disparate influences into novel forms.

Your take on the art scene in India vis-a-vis Singapore…
Singapore has a vibrant art and culture scene which is reflected in the art of my fellow artists. This includes the newer platforms that artists are incorporating in their attempt to blend modern and traditional art. If you visit Singapore, then you must check out neighbourhoods like Haji Lane or Kampong Glam for a slice of our art and history. You’ll find enthusiastic artists showcasing their work in the form of wall murals, installations and more.
I have not seen much of Indian art, but shall do so now. The best thing about art is that it speaks a universal language that brings people together.

Any reason behind taking up multimedia?
I have always been passionate about technology and wanted to find a way to incorporate it into my work. My training in this has been piecemeal, accidental, and serendipitous. I stumbled upon working with media art from working in music videos. A key moment that shaped why I do what I do was watching Japanese musicians Cornelius perform in Melbourne — they created a completely synchronized audio-visual performance with live visuals, using witty and surreal video and Computer Graphics elements that complemented the music. That’s the time I realized I wanted to do this.

