Influencers hijacked by Anti-Social Network

While social media influencers have become a force to reckon with, thanks to their army of loyal followers who admire them — here we have a show that plans to put these icons in a spot! Being at the centre of all pranks on television, MTV’s newest show, The Anti-Social Network, brings together serial pranksters Cyrus Sahukar and José Covaco, as they drastically turn around the lives of some of the most popular influencers on social media, and to make them do some of the craziest tasks imaginable.

Prank-a-thon

While the concept is new, José and Cyrus have known each other for over a decade, and their camaraderie easily make them the right people for the job, which they call a unique social experime-nt.“The concept that we would be controlling people’s social media got me excited, because nobody likes anyone messing with their social media,” José tells us before Cyrus simplifies the show for us. Cyrus, who recently appeared in an MTV show Elovator Pitch, reveals that the influencers range from lifestyle to politics, and their lives are controlled over two days, by the duo. The two will be putting up a post, a live video and doing absurd activities which are all quite contrary to their profile online! José immediately adds that it is also the most difficult aspect of the show for the participants as some of them confessed that it was like “someone had taken over their bodies.”

Play makers

Cyrus says while every task is unique, some of them made the influencers flip their personalities entirely to take on a completely new persona, which was a lot of fun.“One extremely wealthy guy was asked to tell people how he is a woman trapped in a man’s body and finally wants to live the life than pretend to be an ‘alpha male’,” Cyrus reveals to us.

However, José adds that one of the most surprising aspects were that the followers were supportive of the influencers’ new personas no matter what they did, which the duo did not expect at all.Interestingly, for both Cyrus or Sahu, like José fondly calls him, this is just an extension of themselves and playing pranks on each other is always on the cards, even at 4am, before they start their day! “I tell him I am already on the set, when he comes to pick me up and that really bugs him,” says Cyrus.

José says that one of his future projects is getting enough sleep!

Cyrus is working on four projects, including a 10-episode series called Mind The Malhotras (a remake of Israeli comedy La Famiglia) with Mini Mathur, interviews with Shah Rukh Khan and Kangana Ranaut as a part of another show and a stand-up comedy India tour.