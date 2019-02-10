PM Modi lays foundation for Sela Tunnel

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the strategically important Sela Tunnel Project in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. The project, costing Rs 687 crore, is being constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and would be completed in the next three years.

Once the 12.04-km tunnel is complete it will give a fillip to the overall development of the area as it will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang and other areas. It will also reduce the travelling time from Tezpur to Tawang by more than an hour and boost tourism and related economic activities in the region. Till now, the entry to the area was only through the 13,700-feet Sela Pass, which is covered in snow in the winters making the movement of vehicles difficult.

Former Director General Military Operations Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia said that all-weather connectivity to Tawang would be a game changer and give a much needed strategic edge to our security forces and the local population ahead of Sela. “This is the only link to this entire area and most of the times the roads are in bad shape” added, Lt Gen Bhatia.

Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore in Arunachal Pradesh and said that the BJP government gives a lot of importance to improve connectivity in the sensitive border state.

He also laid the foundation stone for construction of greenfield Airport at Hollongi and inaugurated an upgraded airport at Tezu in Lohit worth Rs125 crore through remote control. The Tezu airport will connect Guwahati, Jorhat and Hollongi.