Home The Sunday Standard

PM Modi lays foundation for Sela Tunnel

Till now, the entry to the area was only through the 13,700-feet Sela Pass, which is covered in snow in the winters making the movement of vehicles difficult.

Published: 10th February 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi in Arunachal Pradesh on 9 February 2019. (Photo | Twitter)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the strategically important Sela Tunnel Project in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. The project, costing Rs 687 crore, is being constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and would be completed in the next three years.

Once the 12.04-km tunnel is complete it will give a fillip to the overall development of the area as it will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang and other areas. It will also reduce the travelling time from Tezpur to Tawang by more than an hour and boost tourism and related economic activities in the region. Till now, the entry to the area was only through the 13,700-feet Sela Pass, which is covered in snow in the winters making the movement of vehicles difficult.

Former Director General Military Operations Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia said that all-weather connectivity to Tawang would be a game changer and give a much needed strategic edge to our security forces and the local population ahead of Sela. “This is the only link to this entire area and most of the times the roads are in bad shape” added, Lt Gen Bhatia.

Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore in Arunachal Pradesh and said that the BJP government gives a lot of importance to improve connectivity in the sensitive border state.

He also laid the foundation stone for construction of greenfield Airport at Hollongi and inaugurated an upgraded airport at Tezu in Lohit worth Rs125 crore through remote control. The Tezu airport will connect Guwahati, Jorhat and Hollongi.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BRO PM Modi Sela Tunnel Project Arunachal Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp