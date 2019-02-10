Visit Duty Free in Gurugram for a memorable experience

When it comes to new concepts and fun dining, one name which first comes to mind is Varun Puri. After a couple of most successful brands his latest offering is Duty Free — Vayu Bar in Gurugram. Massively spread into four levels, Duty free is the go to place for youngsters to have a good time with friends. Each level has a different set up but for me its highlight is the open air terrace which they call Vayu Bar.

The deck with private cabanas and candlelight seatings seems to be the most romantic place which would be in high demand during this month of love and friendship. The menu showcased with pictures of each dish on offer is a visual delight and makes it very tempting and easy for the customers to order.

Osama jalali

Food Historian and writer

Apart from classical dishes from across the globe, the chef has also tried to incorporate local flavours with a twist. Jhal Muri from Bengal is made with popcorns instead of rice puffs but trust me it tastes as authentic as the one available in Kolkata.

Small portions of interesting chats like Kurkure Chaat, Banarsi Samosa Chaat and Palak Patta Chat tickle the taste buds and seem to be the perfect comfort appetizers to go with the drinks. One dish which I could see at every other table was a Nacho Pizza. It is nothing extraordinary but simple baked nachos with pizza toppings and cheese, but it has a burst of flavors.

Dimsum variants on offer are also very interesting as the chef has tried to play with different colored dimsums to give it a more visual appeal. I loved their Chicken Hargao with all the juices intact going well with the burnt garlic dip. For my mains I settled for the regular Dal Makhni served along a Jodhpuri Paratha. It is one dish which can be found in every other restaurant but the presentation at Duty Free sets it apart from its competitors.

Another thing which is worth noticing at Duty Free is it quirky beverage menu. With some names dedicated to Bollywood characters such as Majnu Bhai and Chu Cha it surely attracts the youngsters. To end my gastronomic journey on a sweeter note I ended with a portion of Daulat ki Chaat which was very refreshing.

