Three-fold hike in margin money for Delhi ration dealers

The decision was taken w.r.t storage and distribution costs as well as daily wages at the fair price shops.

Published: 16th February 2019 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

ration shop

A ration shop.

NEW DELHI: In order to curb pilferage of food grains and other illegal activities, the Aam Aadmi Party government approved a three-fold hike in the margin money from Rs 70 to rs 200 per quintal to ration dealers in the national capital.  

According to the government, the decision was taken keeping in mind factors including storage and distribution costs as well as daily wages at the fair price shops. The new margins will be implemented from March this year. 

“It includes rice and wheat distributed by ration dealers under the National Food Security Act, 2013 apart from sugar. Ration dealers will get the benefit of enhanced margin money from the month of March 2019. The Delhi Ration Dealers Association had been demanding for a long time that margin money for manual distribution of food grains may be increased in order to enable them run Fair Price Shops (FPSs) in a sustainable and viable manner,” the Delhi government said.

The Delhi Cabinet also approved the food department’s proposal to hike the ration dealer’s margin money from 70 paisa per kg to Rs 2 per kg. “The decision to increase margin money will bring relief and succour to the ration dealers. They will work with renewed vigour and enthusiasm in distributing due ration to the poor beneficiaries,” Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain said.  

Due consideration was also given by the government towards the cost of owning or hiring a space for fair price shops in various parts of the national capital and the payment of wages by the owners to skilled worker, he said. “The decision will also help in curbing the unlawful activities such as black marketing, diversion of ration, siphoning off ration.”

The Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh, which claims to have membership of over 2,000 fair price shop owners, had first made the demand to hike the margin money.

