Will Smith in all praise for Ranveer Singh

The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar and also featuring Alia Bhatt, released on Friday and has been well-received by both the critics and the fans.

Published: 16th February 2019 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Will Smith with Ranveer Singh in 2018, during the Hollywood actor's India trip. (Photo | Instagram)

Hollywood actor Will Smith, a celebrated rapper himself, has praised Ranveer Singh for shining a light on India’s underground hip-hop scene with his new film, Gully Boy, which released on Thursday. 

In a video circulating on social media, a visibly delighted Smith is heard saying, “Yo Ranveer congrats man I am loving what you’re doing with Gully Boy. For me, old school hip-hop here, seeing hip-hop all over the world like that, I am loving it man. Congrats.Go get ‘em.” Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy stars Ranveer as Murad, a 22-year-old aspiring rapper who emerges from the slums of Dharavi and succeeds as a successful performer.

