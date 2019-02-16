Will Smith in all praise for Ranveer Singh

Hollywood actor Will Smith, a celebrated rapper himself, has praised Ranveer Singh for shining a light on India’s underground hip-hop scene with his new film, Gully Boy, which released on Thursday.

In a video circulating on social media, a visibly delighted Smith is heard saying, “Yo Ranveer congrats man I am loving what you’re doing with Gully Boy. For me, old school hip-hop here, seeing hip-hop all over the world like that, I am loving it man. Congrats.Go get ‘em.” Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy stars Ranveer as Murad, a 22-year-old aspiring rapper who emerges from the slums of Dharavi and succeeds as a successful performer.