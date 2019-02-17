Home The Sunday Standard

A hacker from Vadodara who provides cyber security to films

Vadodara-based Mannan Shah has taken anti-piracy as a profession providing cyber security to movies like Aiyaary, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Namastey England and The Accidental Prime Minister.

Published: 17th February 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 04:30 PM

Manan Shah

Manan Shah started Avalanche Global Solutions four years back, in 2015.

Six years ago, a teenager sat in his room and downloaded a movie. It changed his life. Like other teens, he did not enjoy the movie as a thought crossed his mind. “If I can download this movie at a click of a mouse and there are several others like me, how much loss would the makers of the movie be incurring.”This thought stirred the then 19-year-old, Vadodara-based Mannan Shah and he decided to take up anti-piracy as a profession. “During my teen years, I spent most of my time with the computer. I tried learning about how a computer and internet works. I was fascinated with the ideology of networking,” the 25-year-old school dropout said. 

Mannan founded Avalache Global Solutions in October 2015 and has provided cyber security to movies like Aiyaary, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Gujjubhai Most Wanted, Namastey England and The Accidental Prime Minister. His company will also take care of the anti-piracy for upcoming movies like Badla, Mere Pyare Prime Minister and Total Dhamaal.  

Elaborating on how his company provides cyber security, he said that it was possible as they understood the algorithm on which Google works. “We have a database that keeps track on the keywords. Once any unauthorized user or website keys in those words, we are alerted. We have a security command centre set up for the purpose. Once it is flagged, the website and the name of the user is sent to the maker of the film. The Department of Telecommunication is also kept in the loop,” Mannan said.

The Gujarat-based ethical hacker’s journey has not been a bed of roses. He faced stiff opposition from his family when he decided to take this path. “Once I started getting orders for my venture and my family saw that I had the potential, they were proud. Today they are very happy.

Avalanche has helped Gujarat Police, CID, CBI, Bank of Baroda, ICICI, ONGC, PepsiCo, Tata, Reliance, the Vadodara and Ahmedabad municipal corporations in cases of fraud, social media issues, digital forensics.

