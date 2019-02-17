Celebrating freedom of imagination with Noida's Creative Voyage art show

To celebrate the freedom of imagination by the artistic fraternity, Art Life Gallery, Sector 44, Noida has put up a group show Creative Voyage. It began yesterday and will go on till Feb 27. There are 50 paintings on display which showcase works of six artists viz Alpa Palkhiwala, Dr Chitra Singh, Nagma Saifi, Rajshree Ranjita, Vivek Singh and Watinungsang Longkumar. Creative Voyage indicates the flights of fancy that the artists experience while they are creating art works.

“The artists become one with God when they are making paintings or creating art works. There is a deep connection between artistic creativity and spirituality,” says Rajshree Ranjita, an engineer by profession who gave up her job and plunged full-time into the world of art.

The show celebrates art and its connection with the divine creator. Artist Alpa Palkhiwala says that circle is the centre of creation. It is symbolic of all forms and is of great cosmic significance as well. “Creativity is the ultimate form of spirituality. In an art work, all different attributes unite again to form a cohesive existence of colours and life,” she adds.

Vivek Singh draws his inspiration from Mother Nature. His art works are musical notes of nature on the canvas. “I try to bring alive each and every canvas with different hues, moods, colours and textures and all the subtleties entwined with the working of nature. The colours of the nature entice and influence my artistic compositions,” he says.

Another participating artist Longkumar’s works are spontaneous coming alive with vibrant colours in three dimensions. He uses bold textural effects, constructing dimensions with wires and paper, while making his experimental art pieces. “The experimental aspect in my paintings shows a distinct connect and evokes creative sensibilities,” says this Nagaland-based artist.