Home The Sunday Standard

Celebrating freedom of imagination with Noida's Creative Voyage art show

Engineer-turned-artist Rajshree Ranjita feels that artists become one with God when they are making paintings or creating art works.

Published: 17th February 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Buddha painting

A work by artist Alpa Palkhiwala.

To celebrate the freedom of imagination by the artistic fraternity, Art Life Gallery, Sector 44, Noida has put up a group show Creative Voyage. It began yesterday and will go on till Feb 27. There are 50 paintings on display which showcase works of six artists viz Alpa Palkhiwala, Dr Chitra Singh, Nagma Saifi, Rajshree Ranjita, Vivek Singh and Watinungsang Longkumar.  Creative Voyage indicates the flights of fancy that the artists experience while they are creating art works.

“The artists become one with God when they are making paintings or creating art works. There is a deep connection between artistic creativity and spirituality,” says Rajshree Ranjita, an engineer by profession who gave up her job and plunged full-time into the world of art.

The show celebrates art and its connection with the divine creator. Artist Alpa Palkhiwala says that circle is the centre of creation. It is symbolic of all forms and is of great cosmic significance as well. “Creativity is the ultimate form of spirituality. In an art work, all different attributes unite again to form a cohesive existence of colours and life,” she adds. 

Vivek Singh draws his inspiration from Mother Nature. His art works are musical notes of nature on the canvas. “I try to bring alive each and every canvas with different hues, moods, colours and textures and all the subtleties entwined with the working of nature. The colours of the nature entice and influence my artistic compositions,” he says. 

Another participating artist Longkumar’s works are spontaneous coming alive with vibrant colours in three dimensions. He uses bold textural effects, constructing dimensions with wires and paper, while making his experimental art pieces.  “The experimental aspect in my paintings shows a distinct connect and evokes creative sensibilities,” says this Nagaland-based artist. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Art Life Gallery Creative Voyage art show Noida art show

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp