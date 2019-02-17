Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi Lieutenant Governor calls for bolstering security apparatus post Pulwama attack

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal felt that People should acknowledge the selfless efforts of policemen in maintaining law and order and other routine police work.

Women Commandos

Women commandos march during the 72nd Delhi Police Raising Day parade on Saturday.| Naveen Kumar

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday stressed on the need to strengthen security arrangements in the country. His comments came two days after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Like the rest of the country, I am equally pained by the terror attack in the Kashmir valley. I salute the jawans, who sacrificed their lives in protecting the nation. Undoubtedly, this is an irreparable loss for the country and I express my condolence for the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery for those injured,” Baijal said in his address after the 72nd Raising Day Parade of Delhi Police held at New Police Lines at Kingsway Camp.

In the worst-ever attack since militancy erupted in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 40 CRPF personnel died and many others were injured on Thursday afternoon when a suicide bomber belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed rammed his vehicle packed with explosives into a bus carrying Central paramilitary force personnel.

The Lt. Governor further said, “People should acknowledge the selfless efforts of policemen in maintaining law and order and other routine police work, as it would motivate them”. He further said policing in Delhi was “a tough and competitive task”, as it is at the centre of all political, cultural and business activities and has responsibility of providing security to scores of VVIPs and its common citizenry.

The L-G praised various community outreach initiatives like YUVA, Traffic Awareness, Hi-tech Facilitation Kiosks, Prahari, Eyes and Ears, Raftaar, and applauded technological advancements like Himmat Plus, other mobile apps and online facilities to improve the service delivery mechanism.
Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik  also expressed solidarity with the families of the slain personnel and prayed for the speedy recovery of those critically injured. 

