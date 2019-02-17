Hop in for modular kitchens and wardrobes in Delhi's Oasis Studio

Express Features By

The global Indian modular kitchen and wardrobe brand, Oasis Studio, opened its new outlet on MG Road. Spread over 2000-square-feet, this is a retail destination for lovers of premium modular units, including kitchen with islands, in-wall cupboards and even cabinets. Besides selling readymade units, the brand also offers customized solutions from this address.

“At Oasis Studio, we are obsessed with perfection and attention to detail. Our customers patronize us for our supreme quality of product, and timeless design,” remarks Sourabh Papneja, co-owner, Oasis Studio. “It is a destination for anyone seeking really affordable modular cabinets and fittings, but not willing to compromise of aesthetics in the bargain,” adds his partner Gaurav Papneja.

Also available at the store are TV units, in-wall modular cupboards, modular kitchens with islands, bathroom units and modular cabinets. As part of its launch offer, the studio is offering its customers a free consultation for design ideas that transform homes.