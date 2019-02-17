Home The Sunday Standard

Hop in for modular kitchens and wardrobes in Delhi's Oasis Studio

Spread over 2000-square-feet, ththe brand offers premium modular units and customized solutions from this address.

Published: 17th February 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Oasis Studio

One of the modular kitchens at the Oasis Studio on MG Road. (photo| Oasis Studio website)

The global Indian modular kitchen and wardrobe brand, Oasis Studio, opened its new outlet on MG Road. Spread over 2000-square-feet, this is a retail destination for lovers of premium modular units, including kitchen with islands, in-wall cupboards and even cabinets. Besides selling readymade units, the brand also offers customized solutions from this address. 

“At Oasis Studio, we are obsessed with perfection and attention to detail. Our customers patronize us for our supreme quality of product, and timeless design,” remarks Sourabh Papneja, co-owner, Oasis Studio. “It is a destination for anyone seeking really affordable modular cabinets and fittings, but not willing to compromise of aesthetics in the bargain,” adds his partner Gaurav Papneja. 

Also available at the store are TV units, in-wall modular cupboards, modular kitchens with islands, bathroom units and modular cabinets. As part of its launch offer, the studio is offering its customers a free consultation for design ideas that transform homes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Oasis Studio Delhi premium modular studios

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp