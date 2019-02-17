Home The Sunday Standard

Interim protection from arrest given to J&K activist Sushil Pandit in 'fake tweet' case

An FIR was filed against Pandit in May 2018 at Pampore police station or allegedly tweeting fake news related to the “death” of five CRPF soldiers in a militant attack in J&K’s Pampore.

Published: 17th February 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Sushil Pandit

Sushil Pandit. (Photo| Facebook/ Sushil Pandit)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to activist-journalist Sushil Pandit, who has been booked for allegedly tweeting fake news related to the “death” of five CRPF personnel in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pampore area in May last year.

The court noted that he has already approached the Jammu and Kashmir High Court for quashing of the FIR and for interim protection and said the relief was being granted to Pandit till his plea is taken up for consideration by the local court there.

“It is clarified that protection to the petitioner shall continue till the time the application of the petitioner is taken up for consideration by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and would be subject to further orders passed by the J&K  High Court,” Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said.

An FIR was filed against him in May last year at Pampore police station following his tweet, which was alleged to be in contravention of Section 505 (statement conducting to public mischief) of the RPC.

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sushil Pandit Delhi High Court Sushil Pandit fake tweet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp