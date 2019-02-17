Interim protection from arrest given to J&K activist Sushil Pandit in 'fake tweet' case

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to activist-journalist Sushil Pandit, who has been booked for allegedly tweeting fake news related to the “death” of five CRPF personnel in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pampore area in May last year.

The court noted that he has already approached the Jammu and Kashmir High Court for quashing of the FIR and for interim protection and said the relief was being granted to Pandit till his plea is taken up for consideration by the local court there.

“It is clarified that protection to the petitioner shall continue till the time the application of the petitioner is taken up for consideration by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and would be subject to further orders passed by the J&K High Court,” Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said.

An FIR was filed against him in May last year at Pampore police station following his tweet, which was alleged to be in contravention of Section 505 (statement conducting to public mischief) of the RPC.

(With agency inputs)