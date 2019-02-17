Narayan Jewellers sparkles at Bibhu Mohapatra’s New York Fashion Week

Shillpi A Singh By

Celebrating their ongoing association with leading New York-based fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra in association with Forevermark, the diamond brand from De Beers Group, Narayan Jewellers by Ketan and Jatin Chokshi unveiled its new jewellery line at the New York Fashion Week. Narayan Jewellers by Ketan and Jatin Chokshi designed and crafted statement Forevermark diamond jewellery set in 18K white and rose gold, specifically for the show with artistry to reflect the rich tapestry of Bibhu’s Fall-Winter 2019 collection. This year Mohapatra celebrated his tenth-anniversary collection, culminating in a decade of bold prints, intricate beading, and show-stopping silhouettes. Rounding out the celebration of the brand’s 10-year arch of success were Bibhu’s clients who brought his gowns to life.

If designer’s Fall-Winter 2019 collection was envisioned by his trip to Mount Stewart, UK, one of the world’s 10 most beautiful gardens, the new jewellery line by Narayan Jewellers was inspired by the beauty of nature, including exotic flowers such as cactus, frozen berries, dews on flower, water drops and speckles, snowflakes, spider webs to create exquisite pieces. Set in 18K white and rose gold, each jewellery piece was crafted in beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced Forevermark Diamonds.

In keeping with the style, the jewellery collection defined innovation featuring layered necklaces, on-trend pieces such as ear cuffs, cocktail rings, statement necklaces, utility concept earrings with front and back ear clips and chandelier earrings to complement the designs, making the collection perfect for those summery evening parties and red-carpet appearances.

“The collection and show are very special to me as my namesake label celebrates 10 years. This journey of 10 years would not have been possible without the support of all the Bibhu-women. With this collection, I honour them for all the inspiration during this journey. For this show, I am delighted to have Forevermark and Narayan Jewellers as my collaborators. Having worked with Forevermark on so many occasions, what has kept our partnership going is the commitment and excellence of the brand. Their core ideology of using only the most beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds resonates with my brand ideologies and design principles,” says Mohapatra.

A few firsts were seen on the ramp as Narayan Jewellers introduced the concept of an ear-cuff and a stud as a pair, body necklace that becomes a part of the costume and palm cuff which fits like a glove all in handpicked Forevermark diamonds, making it incredibly rare and utterly luxurious designs. American actor Amirah Vann and famous model Camille Kostek were seen adorning earrings by Narayan Jewellers by Ketan and Jatin Chokshi.

Talking more about the collection, Ketan Chokshi says, “The new collection included 41 designer pieces, which were uniquely crafted creating the right balance between aesthetic and quantity of raw

material. Each design was lightweight yet a classic statement piece. It was amazing to see how effortless some of the bigger pieces appear. The flexibility of the design makes this new jewellery line very wearable. Usage of chains gives a very subtle soft look to the collection.”

Delighted to be a part of Bibhu Mohapatra’s NYFW show, Sachin Jain, president, Forevermark India, adds, “We at Forevermark have always worked with like-minded brands that not only showcase innovation but also act as flag-bearers of exceptional design. With this show, one witnesses the high-quality and finesse of Indian artistry and design on a global platform as we have partnered with one of India’s finest jewellers – Narayan Jewellers to curate an exclusive collection.”