Pulwama Terror Attack: Delhi united in solidarity with jawans

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of citizens assembled at the heart of the city, Connaught Place and India Gate, to take part in a silent candlelight march in memory of the Pulwama terror attack victims.

The CRPF Wives Welfare Association organized the march from Connaught Place to Jantar Mantar in honour of those killed in the Pulwama attack. Dr Manu Bhatnagar, Association chairperson, led the march, in which people from all age groups, candles in their hands, remembered the fallen soldiers.

Also, the Delhi leaders of the BJP and the Congress joined hundreds of mourners in candlelight marches to pay homage to the men killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

Emotions ran high as slogans were raised at the India Gate—the war memorial—which has been a venue for such protests in the past.

From Udyog Bhawan Metro Station, Delhi BJP workers took out a march up to India Gate. They placed candles at the Amar Jawan Jyoti and India Gate in memory of the injured and slain CRPF personnel.

BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari, party MPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Maheish Girri, party organisational general secretary Siddharthan, general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal, and office-bearers silently walked along with the marchers.

“The Pulwama terrorist attack is an attack on the sovereignty of India, and the entire country will fight against terrorism and finish it. Pakistan will never succeed in its nefarious designs. India will remain united like a rock before the world,” Tiwari said.

The entire country is indebted to the CRPF jawans who sacrificed their lives, he said, adding that crores of Indians stood with the family members of the martyrs.

Girri said Pakistan had become desperate due to the actions of the Indian government. “It has driven the last nail in its coffin.”

Like their BJP counterparts, Congress workers took out candlelight marches across the city. Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit attended party conventions in Krishna Nagar and Patparganj which were converted into condolence meetings to pay homage to the slain CRPF personnel. The Congress veteran said the country was with the government and security forces in this hour of crisis.

Day to be marked

The Delhi unit of the BJP will observe an ‘Atankwad Virodh Divas’ (Day against terrorism) paying homage to the slain jawans on Sunday, BJP head Manoj Tiwari said. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack. “India is indebted to the CRPF jawans who sacrificed their lives...,” Tiwari said.

Homage to CRPF jawans

Two workers’ conventions of the Congress — at Krishna Nagar and Patparganj — held on Saturday by the Delhi Congress were turned into homage-paying ceremonies for soldiers killed in Pulwama. Delhi Congress president and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit led her party’s workers in paying respects to the slain men.