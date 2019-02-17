Visit Tuk Tuk Asia to enjoy pan-Asian cuisine in Delhi

Osama Jalali By

When it comes to eating outlets Delhi has always been divided into pockets. Areas like Greater Kailash and Defence Colony usually are the choices for restaurant business. But in recent times I have noticed that even the Nehru Place area around the metro station has mushroomed with new food joints. Latest find for me at Nehru place is Tuk Tuk Asia a nice fun loving pan Asian restaurant. Right from the entrance it has got a very positive vibe uplifting the mood, supported by the warm hospitable staff. Décor is done in red and seating is comfortable and cosy.

Menu is elaborate and offers all the famous street food gems from Asia. It was a cold evening and a bowl of soup seemed to be the perfect choice to start. For me it was a Singaporean Laksa which came piping hot on my table and acted as an antidote for my blocked nose. The flavors of Laksa reminded me of my visit to Singapore where I had it at a small road side restaurant.

Then I ordered a Sushi boat having all signature variants at Tuk Tuk Asia. They do slightly modern variants which is good. Spicy Tuna with apple tartar and Prawn Tempura with a spicy mayo came out really well. Poached pears and Mango relish maki really surprised me. Dashed with Japanese vinegar this fruit version was worth a bite. Even the dimsum offerings, done in various colors and shapes, have a great visual appeal.

Prawn Har gao and Charcoal Lamb both distinct in flavors sufficed my craving for dimsums. Singaporean chilli crab served along Mantou Bun had a distinct presentation. Crab was flavorful, complimented by the spicy sauce which went well with the bun. To all the rice lovers who usually order a portion of fried rice with their Asian curries I would suggest to try Tuk Tuk’s Bamboo Goreng for a change. Steamed in a real bamboo flavored with basil and coconut it’s a nice option to choose and is a complete dish in itself even if you want to avoid it pairing with a bowl of curry. Usually Asian restaurants are short on the desserts but Tuk Tuk offers a good range. The chocolate burger is one such creation which will appeal to the masses and can be a safe bet to end the Asian food tour.



Address: Ground floor Eros Corporate Tower, Nehru Place

Meal for 2: Rs 1600 plus taxes