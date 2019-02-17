When each drop of water counts in Delhi's Lal Bagh

Mudita Girortra By

NEW DELHI: Sulekha Singh, 32, is grateful to a group of Delhi students for ‘gifting’ them safe drinking water. Under an ongoing project, the students of Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) had installed a community reverse osmosis filtration plant at north Delhi’s Lal Bagh area in April last year for the residents of this urban slum.

Sulekha has benefitted doubly - apart from the precious gift of water, she works as an attendant at the facility which provides water to about 550 families in the area for Rs 4 per 20 litre. “There were all kinds of water-related struggles earlier. The water gallons we bought were expensive. It was never enough so we would end up drinking water coming directly from the pipeline. The residents used to fall ill after drinking dirty water,” she said.

Singh, an attendant, who has five daughters, gets a salary of Rs 5,000 every month. “It feels good to be a working member. Along with my husband, I can also contribute to meeting our household expenses. Also, there is a joy in being a part of this (process) through which my neighbours get safe water to drink,” she said. Inspired by the students of SRCC, “my daughter has decided to study commerce,” Sulekha added.

Her work as attendant begins at 3 p.m. At times, when she is shutting the plant after finishing her job at 7.p.m, she is approached by those who were unable to fill their vessels earlier in the day. “I never say no. I open it for them so they can sufficient drinking water till the next day. Water is very essential. I understand its importance,” she said.

People in the area were earlier either drinking the water directly coming from the pipeline, or buying 20 litre gallons each costing Rs 35. “There has been a decrease in the number of stomach problems, related to water,” D Sagar, a physician, who has a clinic in the locality, said.

The water project undertaken by the SRCC Enactus is called Asbah - an Urdu word which means purity. Project Manager Muskaan Sancheti said her team used a custom-fit approach to provide clean drinking water to rural households based on the type of contamination present in water.

For areas with major bacterial contamination, the Asbah Purification Solution Bottle, a solution that works as an efficient disinfectant and kills majority of the pathogens in contaminated water, comes in handy. In other areas having chemical contamination and high Total Dissolved Solids (TDS), a community RO plant was set up for Rs 4.5 lakh.

Is there a fear of wastage or exploitation? “There are awareness campaigns for the people understand the value of water. We organise meetings and street plays for the same purpose,” she said.