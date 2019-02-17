Abhiyakti-3: Windows to an artistic universe

Ayesha Singh By

There is not a place where creative thought doesn’t permeate. Through the medium of art, it’s most rampantly achieved. Each one of us is born with an innate ‘artistic’ ability in our thoughts, approach and practise. How we cultivate this inherent aptness is determined by what we draw from our surroundings and from other people. For people like Saurabh Kumar, Meenu Sharma, Rashmi Pawar, Aarti Sharma, Kapil Bhargav, Priya Sikdar, Kalpana Dave, and others, a lot is dependant on how art navigates through social structures as well as individual constructs to make it come together as a collective principle by which we grow as a society today. With this thought, they partake in Abhiyakti -3, an exhibition that is built to uphold art’s ever-increasing relevance.

It’s curator, Amrita Prakash emphasises on the supporting tag line that goes: an expression beyond the canvas. In this collection, every artist takes references from their personal journies that don’t end with renditions on the canvas but go beyond them with the weight of their meaning. “When an artist isn’t asked to contribute works that meet specific requirements for a show like is many times, you take away his purity. As a curator, I cast my net wide on the social media and hunt creative people who deserve display,” says Prakash. In the show, there is folk art, modern musings, realistic patching and other kinds of paintings that stand mounted close to select artifacts.

“To talk about art is one thing, but to have an eye to appreciate it is different, and unfortunately, there is a fading interest. The responsibility lies with the family who must encourage art, either the practise of it or the appreciation of it. An introduction is important,” she says. With Abhiyakti -3 she opens the doors to that introduction that will hopefully be interesting enough to explore further. On view till February 19 at Artizen Art Gallery, ITO.