BJP slams AAP for attempt to forge alliance with Congress

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Lawmakers from the BJP who were marshalled out of the Assembly on Friday slammed the Delhi government on Saturday for “begging” the Congress party for an alliance to defeat the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

“You tried desperately to have an alliance with the Congress to defeat the BJP. Two thieves ganging up against the honest BJP. You people should be ashamed of yourself that after fighting the entire election against the Congress, now you want an alliance with them. People are looking at this and the appropriate answer will be given” said Manjinder Singh Sirsa of the Akali Dal, which is aligned with the BJP.

The leader of the opposition, Vijender Gupta, accused the government of fooling the people and said that the government was surviving on advertisements.

“This government is just trying to fool people. Arvind Kjeriwal and his team is only interested in self-promotion. Taxpayers’ money is being spent in huge amounts for advertisements. They are even ready to go along with the Congress, a party against which the chief minister based his entire political career,” said Gupta.

The BJP legislators put up effigies of Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed, founders of Pakistan-based terrorist groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, respectively, in the Assembly complex and garlanded them with shoes. Besides Gupta and Sirsa, OP Sharma of the BJP and former AAP minister Kapil Mishra were present.

“These terrorists are enemies of not only India but of all humanity. By shielding and protecting them in their country, Pakistan is fighting a proxy war with the world. All the major powers of the world have condemned Pakistan and its political leadership for providing shelter and assistance to these terrorists,” said Sirsa.