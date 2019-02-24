Home The Sunday Standard

Elevated road linking IGIA and Jewar proposed

The Indira Gandhi International airport may soon have high-speed connectivity with the upcoming airport at Jewar.

Published: 24th February 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

The project, once implemented, will enable multi-modal commute between Delhi airport and the proposed Jewar airport in Greater Noida | EXPRESS FILE

GREATER NOIDA: The Indira Gandhi International airport may soon have high-speed connectivity with the upcoming airport at Jewar. The Centre and the government of Uttar Pradesh are working on a proposal to build a 64-km long elevated road connecting the IGI airport with Jewar, where an international airport is proposed to be built.

The objective is to construct a dedicated elevated road, which will enable multimodal commute between the two airports.

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) had last year appointed Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), a multi-disciplinary central government agency, to conduct a feasibility study for the project, the report for which is expected in the first week of March next month. 
RITES is also studying other means of alternate connectivity between the two destinations. The feasibility study on multiple modes of transport is meant to shortlist the public transport system, which is best suited for connecting Jewar with IGI airport.

According to YEIDA officials, there’s a pressing need for direct connectivity between the two airports and RITES study is centered what this link should be. The study envisages how Jewar could be connected through the Eastern Peripheral Expressway via Palwal and Manesar. Several key areas of the capital city, besides the hinterland of eastern and western Uttar Pradesh, to Jewar are also under survey.

Officials further explained that the study will also determine if the proposed elevated stretch should run parallel to the Yamuna Expressway and the Noida Expressway, going all the way up to Sarai Kale Khan in south-east Delhi, or connect directly via Faridabad. The agency is also exploring alternates modes of transport, including a Rapid Rail Transport System (RRTS), Tram, Pod Taxi, Bus Rapid Transit, etc

“Presently, driving between IGI airport and Jewar takes over two hours. The government is considering connecting the IGI and the Jewar airports through three modes of travel – via Metro link, high-speed Metro (RRTS) and an elevated road,” Arunvir Singh, CEO, YEIDA, said. 

“Once we have a study in place, we will move forward. We expect the report to be submitted early next month. If the proposed airport at Jewar becomes operational by 2022-23, it will be essential to provide different modes of conveyance and various routes between the two destinations, for the convenience of commuters, as the volume of traffic will increase manifold in the NCR,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indira Gandhi International airport IGI airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp