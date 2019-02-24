Elevated road linking IGIA and Jewar proposed

Vandana Keelor By

GREATER NOIDA: The Indira Gandhi International airport may soon have high-speed connectivity with the upcoming airport at Jewar. The Centre and the government of Uttar Pradesh are working on a proposal to build a 64-km long elevated road connecting the IGI airport with Jewar, where an international airport is proposed to be built.

The objective is to construct a dedicated elevated road, which will enable multimodal commute between the two airports.

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) had last year appointed Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), a multi-disciplinary central government agency, to conduct a feasibility study for the project, the report for which is expected in the first week of March next month.

RITES is also studying other means of alternate connectivity between the two destinations. The feasibility study on multiple modes of transport is meant to shortlist the public transport system, which is best suited for connecting Jewar with IGI airport.

According to YEIDA officials, there’s a pressing need for direct connectivity between the two airports and RITES study is centered what this link should be. The study envisages how Jewar could be connected through the Eastern Peripheral Expressway via Palwal and Manesar. Several key areas of the capital city, besides the hinterland of eastern and western Uttar Pradesh, to Jewar are also under survey.

Officials further explained that the study will also determine if the proposed elevated stretch should run parallel to the Yamuna Expressway and the Noida Expressway, going all the way up to Sarai Kale Khan in south-east Delhi, or connect directly via Faridabad. The agency is also exploring alternates modes of transport, including a Rapid Rail Transport System (RRTS), Tram, Pod Taxi, Bus Rapid Transit, etc

“Presently, driving between IGI airport and Jewar takes over two hours. The government is considering connecting the IGI and the Jewar airports through three modes of travel – via Metro link, high-speed Metro (RRTS) and an elevated road,” Arunvir Singh, CEO, YEIDA, said.

“Once we have a study in place, we will move forward. We expect the report to be submitted early next month. If the proposed airport at Jewar becomes operational by 2022-23, it will be essential to provide different modes of conveyance and various routes between the two destinations, for the convenience of commuters, as the volume of traffic will increase manifold in the NCR,” he said.