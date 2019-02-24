Home The Sunday Standard

Jaypore’s new collections, an ode to traditional kurta

Published: 24th February 2019 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Jaypore, the online retailer that features curated collections of handmade, handwoven and handcrafted apparel, jewellery, home textiles and accents, and more from all over India, has launched three collections – Inheritance and Sanganeri – an ode to the quintessential kurta.

The three ranges have been received well by the customers. Radhika Chhabra, Head-Sourcing, Jaypore.com, says, “We are proud of each one of our collections, and do our best to create distinctive looks for each.” The Inheritance collection is a product of sophisticated craftsmanship, of intricately carved block-prints, embossed upon a delicate blush canvas, for a truly feminine appeal.

It is an ode to the brilliant artistic tradition, a rich variety of blocks, four to seven, painstakingly used to create an individual motif printed upon luxurious mulberry silk. On the other hand, the Sanganeri collection has been divided into four colour stories. The first one is reminiscent of sunrise and dusk with bright yellow, orange, blush pink, and midnight blue, followed by the white-on-white pieces which are the perfect amalgamation of block-printing heritage and a contemporary design. 

“The true beauty of both these iterations in the Sanganeri collection lies in craftsmanship. Each piece is made using intricately carved blocks, followed by a tedious printing process. The final product is nothing short of breathtaking, but most importantly, it is our endeavour to preserve and promote a dying craft,” she adds. 

Each collection has been rendered in a fabric suitable to its theme, season, etc. “The collection was produced from the finest mulberry silk, whereas the Sanganeri brights were printed on delicate Chanderi, and finally, the white-on-white, keeping with the turn of the weather, was on cool cotton mul,” she says.

