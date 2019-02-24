Arvind Kejriwal’s fast may be gambit to woo voters ahead of polls

Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: It is hard not to look at the indefinite fast Arvind Kejriwal will begin on March 1 through a political prism.

One the face of it, the Aam Aadmi Party has said this protest is to garner support from the public for getting full statehood for Delhi, but no one can deny that the timing of the protest suggests it will be the party’s main poll plank for the Lok Sabha elections.

The AAP, which aim to win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi through the statehood campaign, has targeted the BJP’s promise on the issue in the past one week. Kejriwal, in public meetings, has stated that if voters give all the seats to his party, getting full statehood for Delhi will be easier.

Making an emotional pitch in many of his public meetings, Kjeriwal has described how he had to fight for every proposal to be passed by L-G Anil Baijal in the last four years, adding that the speed of work would have been much faster if Delhi had full statehood.

March 1 is a Friday, and the event is sure to gather the maximum crowd over the weekend. Miffed by the recent Supreme Court judgement over the distribution of powers in the national capital, Kejriwal went to Puducherry to support Congress CM V Narayanasamy, who was protesting against L-G Kiran Bedi, signalling that he was ready to join hands with the Congress to defeat the BJP.

After talks with the Congress fell through, Kejriwal, who has accepted on many occasions that a divided opposition will harm their prospects in the coming general elections, has to once again woo voters to back AAP.

Next month, when Kejriwal begins his fast, he would be hoping that public support translates into votes for AAP.