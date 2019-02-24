Home The Sunday Standard

Arvind Kejriwal’s fast may be gambit to woo voters ahead of polls

It is hard not to look at the indefinite fast Arvind Kejriwal will begin on March 1 through a political prism.  

Published: 24th February 2019 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: It is hard not to look at the indefinite fast Arvind Kejriwal will begin on March 1 through a political prism.

One the face of it, the Aam Aadmi Party has said this protest is to garner support from the public for getting full statehood for Delhi, but no one can deny that the timing of the protest suggests it will be the party’s main poll plank for the Lok Sabha elections.

The AAP, which aim to win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi through the statehood campaign, has targeted the BJP’s promise on the issue in the past one week. Kejriwal, in public meetings, has stated that if voters give all the seats to his party, getting full statehood for Delhi will be easier.

Making an emotional pitch in many of his public meetings, Kjeriwal has described how he had to fight for every proposal to be passed by L-G Anil Baijal in the last four years, adding that the speed of work would have been much faster if Delhi had full statehood.

March 1 is a Friday, and the event is sure to gather the maximum crowd over the weekend. Miffed by the recent Supreme Court judgement over the distribution of powers in the national capital, Kejriwal went to Puducherry to support Congress CM V Narayanasamy, who was protesting against L-G Kiran Bedi, signalling that he was ready to join hands with the Congress to defeat the BJP.

After talks with the Congress fell through, Kejriwal, who has accepted on many occasions that a divided opposition will harm their prospects in the coming general elections, has to once again woo voters to back AAP.

Next month, when Kejriwal begins his fast, he would be hoping that public support translates into votes for AAP.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party voters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp