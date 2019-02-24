Shelter home case trial to begin in Saket

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The trial in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case will begin on Monday in a Delhi court. Some of the accused were produced before a designated POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court here on Saturday, which said it will take up the matter on Monday.

On February 7, the Supreme Court had transferred the case from a Bihar court to the Saket court, which would now conclude the trial within six months.

Several girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused at an NGO-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur and the issue had come to light following a report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

The apex court had said the transfer of records to Saket court should be completed within two weeks and the trial is to be concluded within six months by holding preferably “day-to-day” trial.

Five witnesses in the case were among seven girls who fled from a government-run children’s shelter in Bihar’s Mokama town on Saturday morning, police said.