Home The Sunday Standard

Shelter home case trial to begin in Saket

The trial in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case will begin on Monday in a Delhi court.

Published: 24th February 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

For representational purposes

NEW DELHI: The trial in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case will begin on Monday in a Delhi court. Some of the accused were produced before a designated POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court here on Saturday, which said it will take up the matter on Monday.

On February 7, the Supreme Court had transferred the case from a Bihar court to the Saket court, which would now conclude the trial within six months.

Several girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused at an NGO-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur and the issue had come to light following a report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

The apex court had said the transfer of records to Saket court should be completed within two weeks and the trial is to be concluded within six months by holding preferably “day-to-day” trial.

Five witnesses in the case were among seven girls who fled from a government-run children’s shelter in Bihar’s Mokama town on Saturday morning, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO Muzaffarpur shelter home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp