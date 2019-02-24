Home The Sunday Standard

Surgery helps former Army man get back on feet

A 35-year-old former Indian Army officer suffering from partial paralysis got back on his feet after doctors at a city hospital repaired his spinal cord.

Published: 24th February 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old former Indian Army officer suffering from partial paralysis got back on his feet after doctors at a city hospital repaired his spinal cord. He had suffered a serious lumbar fracture following an accidental fall from a 30-feet-high balcony in Uttarakhand. Doctors said his case was critical due to the unstable fracture. His bone was crushed and pressing the spinal cord severely, they said.

Himanshu, formerly a major in the Indian Army, was based in Haldwani in Uttarakhand when he fell from the balcony, which did not have any rails. Soon after the fall, Himanshu felt severe pain in his back and developed weakness in his right leg almost immediately. He could not walk or stand after some time due to partial paralysis in his right leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctors suggested immediate surgery to prevent further problems. But they did not have the specialist who could operate. As a result, he was shifted to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC) in the city for the surgery.

Dr Neeraj Gupta, senior consultant, spine Surgery at ISIC, said, “The lumbar vertebrae are the five largest and strongest of all vertebrae in the spine and they comprise the lower back. Hence, any impact on this part of the body leaves a lasting effect. Major Himanshu was brought in with severe pain in his back and upon examination, we found that he had a fractured lumbar spine. Because of the unstable fracture, the bone was crushed and pressing the spinal cord severely, technically known as ‘compression fracture’. We had to decompress the spinal cord very carefully and remove all loose fracture fragments which were compressing the spinal cord.”

“After the accident, my biggest worry was whether I’ll be able to stand and walk again. But after four hours of surgery, I was able to stand and walk independently with the help of walker,” Himanshu said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Army man Indian Spinal Injuries Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp