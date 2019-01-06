Home The Sunday Standard

Three-day-old baby girl in Delhi sold for Rs 5 lakhs, trafficked to MP

The woman sold the baby to a woman whom she met through an acquaintance working in a fertility clinic for Rs 1.25 lakh, who was later sold for Rs 5 lakh.

Published: 06th January 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Baby

For representational purposes (File | AP)

NEW DELHI: A three-day-old girl child was sold from the capital and trafficked to Gwalior in Madya Pradesh, a team from the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has learned. The local police, which allegedly knew of the incident, failed to act, the Commission alleged.

On Thursday, a DCW member received a tip-off that the child was sold from Mangolpuri. When the team reached the area, the complainant told them a woman, who lives nearby, delivered a baby girl in November and sold her within three days, from the hospital itself, for Rs 5 lakh.

The infant’s mother said she was forced to sell the baby as her husband is an alcoholic and unemployed.   

She alleged that despite the local police knowing of the incident, it failed to act. When the team met the accused, the infant’s mother admitted to the crime. The woman sold the baby to a woman whom she met through an acquaintance working in a fertility clinic. She received Rs 1.25 lakh for the baby, who was later sold for Rs 5 lakh.

While it was learnt that the baby was sold to someone in Gwalior, the team couldn’t find out who the baby was sold to. 

Horror story
Acting on a tip-off, a team from DCW visited the Mongolpuri area where the complainant told them that a woman, who lives nearby, delivered a baby girl in November and sold her within three days, from the hospital itself, for Rs 5 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POSCO Act human trafficking sexual assault

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp