Three-day-old baby girl in Delhi sold for Rs 5 lakhs, trafficked to MP

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A three-day-old girl child was sold from the capital and trafficked to Gwalior in Madya Pradesh, a team from the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has learned. The local police, which allegedly knew of the incident, failed to act, the Commission alleged.

On Thursday, a DCW member received a tip-off that the child was sold from Mangolpuri. When the team reached the area, the complainant told them a woman, who lives nearby, delivered a baby girl in November and sold her within three days, from the hospital itself, for Rs 5 lakh.

The infant’s mother said she was forced to sell the baby as her husband is an alcoholic and unemployed.

She alleged that despite the local police knowing of the incident, it failed to act. When the team met the accused, the infant’s mother admitted to the crime. The woman sold the baby to a woman whom she met through an acquaintance working in a fertility clinic. She received Rs 1.25 lakh for the baby, who was later sold for Rs 5 lakh.

While it was learnt that the baby was sold to someone in Gwalior, the team couldn’t find out who the baby was sold to.

Horror story

Acting on a tip-off, a team from DCW visited the Mongolpuri area where the complainant told them that a woman, who lives nearby, delivered a baby girl in November and sold her within three days, from the hospital itself, for Rs 5 lakh.