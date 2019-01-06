Home The Sunday Standard

BJP MLA among five men booked for fraud 

A Mahila Gram Pradhan had alleged that the Kanpur Dehat MLA captured about six and six-bigha land of village society whose price was several crores. 

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered an FIR against BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh and Greater Noida’s AVP Buildtech Director Vinod Kumar Katiyar, and four others on the allegations of taking money and not handing over flats to the customers.

“A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and investigation is on,” a police officer said.

The complaint has been lodged by Anjana Singh, a resident of Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. 
She said, in 2010, the AVP Buildtech purchased a tract of land in Noida’s Sector 77 and immediately offered to sell the proposed residential apartments by the name of AVS Orchard. “...we agreed to book residential flats in the high rise residential apartments and deposited 10 per cent of the basic sale price...”’

The apartments, according to the FIR, ranged 25 lakh to 1.40 crore. “AVS collected 95 per cent of the money as per the demand schedule but the construction at the site is not even close to 50 per cent...despite having received 95 per cent payments clearly evidences dishonest misappropriation of our money,” the complainant said.

The complainant alleged that she and other buyers were threatened by Katiyar “with dire consequences” if questioned. 

In September last year, Katiyar was accused of grabbing government land of crores. A Mahila Gram Pradhan had alleged that the Kanpur Dehat MLA captured about six and six-bigha land of village society whose price was several crores. 

