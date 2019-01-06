Home The Sunday Standard

Print, digital and social media inspires him in equal proportions

Born and brought up in Neeloor, a small village in Kerala, Roy Thomas wanted to be an artist ever since he was a small child.

Published: 06th January 2019 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Born and brought up in Neeloor, a small village in Kerala, Roy Thomas wanted to be an artist ever since he was a small child. Perhaps it was the result of seeing his father making art pieces from the discarded roots and woods from his farm that impacted him. “Though he was an agriculturist, he had a great love for all art forms,” he says. 

His first encounter with oil paintings came on a visit to St. George Church in Thidanadu. “I was very small at that time but I still remember the framed prints of paintings inside the church depicting the Cross. The perspective, drapery, clear sky and clouds in the paintings influenced me greatly,” he says. And this planted the seed of becoming an artist in him. 

After schooling, Thomas did his graduation from College of Art, Thiruvananthapuram and then moved to Delhi for further studies. He finished his MFA from Delhi College of Art in 1993 and launched himself as an artist. Thomas is always inspired by the goings on in his immediate surroundings. “These days I have been doing a lot of drawing and painting, drawing inspiration from the print media, digital images and even social media,” he says. He has done 10 solo shows and scores of group shows in a career spanning over two decades, and is now all geared up for his 11th solo show Near the Confluence. The show which begins on Jan. 10, at Arushi Arts Gallery in Greater Kailash, New Delhi is an amalgamation of his thoughts associated with portrait paintings by Eastern and Western artists. That he is deeply influenced by the works of Raja Ravi Varma is clearly evident in his works. 

“I am fascinated by the representations of Raja Ravi Varma,” he agrees, “ but I also wonder what Western artists did at that point of time.”

The juxtaposed images in his canvas speak about different time frames and ideas that shaped his artistic oeuvre in contemporary times. Through these depictions, he intends to bridge the gap between the East and the West. “Each work has a message of shaping up a new imagination. The juxtaposed images are thus both, a new avenue of viewing the platforms of artistic practices and a methodology of looking at what the great masters of art intended to convey,” he opines. 

Deeply appreciative of the many private galleries, he says “that it is through these galleries that even smaller artists get recognition, otherwise it is not easy being an artist in India”.  

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp