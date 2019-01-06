Reading key to shaping one’s opinion, says Javadekar at New Delhi World Book Fair

Home The Sunday Standard

The 27th edition of the fair, held at the Pragati Maidan, opened on Saturday.

NEW DELHI: The culture of reading should grow more in people as it teaches values like analytical thinking and develops respect for different opinions, Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday. The 27th edition of the fair, held at the Pragati Maidan, opened on Saturday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the New Delhi World Book Fair here, the Union Minister said the culture of reading offers “new dimensions” and life finds a “meaning”.

“Even if we read only 50 pages in a day we are filled with satisfaction. We find new thoughts, imagination, and possibilities. Books bring us so many different experiences of the world. I am happy that the culture of reading books is increasing in our country. And our life finds a meaning by reading. I believe reading books teaches us values,” he said.

The minister also emphasised the importance of art and culture and suggested spending part of earnings on such activities. “Art and culture is very important in life. We should spend our earnings for livelihood, for welfare, to pay taxes, but should also set aside a part of it for art and cultural programmes. Only then will our lives have any meaning,” he said.

Organised by National Book Trust and ITPO, this year’s book fair has “Books for Readers with Special Needs” as its theme and UAE has been invited as the guest country. Talking about India’s relations with the UAE and Sharjah in particular, Javadekar said that the “real friendship and real partnership” between the two countries is “exhibited through this joint effort”.

“Sharjah and India are really good friends. When we come to Sharjah or any country in the UAE, it feels like home,” he said.

