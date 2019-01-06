The F word: Jaguar F-Type 2.0 R Dynamic

Home The Sunday Standard

The Jaguar F-Type 2.0 R Dynamic is a car that will win you over. It delivers on the performance front and is surprisingly efficient as well. 

You might have heard the old line that there is no replacement for displacement, however, technology has progressed at an alarming rate and it is really amazing to see what manufacturers are capable of delivering from a 2.0-litre petrol engine in today’s day and age. Testimony to this fact is the Jaguar F-Type 2.0 R Dynamic which retains its sportscar genes and ‘drive experience’ while giving you the benefit of being more frugal, despite its downsized engine. 

Sharp styling

The carmaker, known for their styling, haven’t disappointed with the F-Type. It has the right proportions, sits low, and offers a wide stance. The lines are sharp and are contoured to give you a look like this car can cut through the air!   

Premium cabin

The cabin of the vehicle carries a very upmarket plush look married perfectly with a sporty appeal. You sit low in nice race-inspired seats that keep you in place no matter how hard you push this Jag. The grained leather and suede cloth that covers the seats have a fine premium feel; as do the other materials used within the cabin. As far as creature comforts are concerned, the key elements include the Meridian Sound System, InControl Apps, Rearview Camera, Front and Rear parking aid an air quality sensor.

Inside the hood 

The car comes fitted with a 1,997 cc supercharged engine that is capable of delivering 300 PS of power @ 5,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque between 1,500-4,500 rpm. It is capable of going from 0-100 kmph in just 5.7 seconds and can hit a top speed of 250 kmph. The 2.0-litre engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with steering mounted paddle shifts. No matter how hard you push it, the automobile always feels in control.

The verdict

Pricing: From Rs 93 lakh.

