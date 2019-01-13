Above and beyond: Range Rover Sport perfect mix of luxury and skills

Vikram Gour By

Range Rover products are built to last. To put it simply, it feels tougher than the rest, yet manages to live up to being your dream set of wheels with all your creature comforts on board.

Bold design

The SUV boasts a sharp muscular stance, however, that characteristic Range Rover design is clearly visible. The ratio between the glasshouse and body remains intact and its wide imposing stance ensures that people will move out of your way when they see this beast coming. The full-LED headlamps, Pixel LED adaptive beams, new front and rear bumpers and new 21-inch wheels do their bit to further enhance the visual appeal of this luxury machine.

Fully loaded

The spacious cabin of the machine has that welcoming feeling to it. It is airy, comes with generous-sized, cushioned seats, a commanding driving position and is fitted with top class materials. The InControl Touch

Pro Duo infotainment system is a massive improvement over its predecessor and you can access a plethora of data that includes navigation, music, apps and various settings on the top screen, while the bottom screen gives you access to vehicle control systems such as drive modes, air conditioning and seat heating. Both screens look stunning as well as futuristic.

Under the hood

While the Range Rover Sport is offered with a number of petrol and diesel engine options in the market, the vehicle we had on test was the 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel unit that delivers 260 PS of power and 600 Nm of torque. It comes with 8-speed automatic transmission and is capable of going from 0-100 kmph in just 7.7 seconds! With multiple drive modes and its sheer off-roading ability, there are a few luxury SUVs that can compare to this.

The verdict

This vehicle impresses on all counts. It is comfortable, powerful, fun to drive, and can handle the rough stuff without breaking a sweat. This is the SUV you want in your garage if you are looking for that ultimate set of wheels that you can take anywhere — from a 5-star hotel’s lobby to the Rann of Kutch, you can’t go wrong with this versatile beast. Priced from Rs 94 lakh onwards.